Israel, UAE to establish joint research and development fund

Emirati and Israeli flags fly upon the arrival of Israeli and U.S. delegates at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

CAIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel and the United Arab Emirates plan to establish a joint research and development fund, the UAE's state news agency WAM said on Monday, citing a joint statement.

The fund "will harness the leading economic and technological minds in the UAE and Israel, tasking them with finding solutions to challenges such as climate change, desertification and clean energy", said the statement, issued after an official visit by Israel's prime minister to Abu Dhabi.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.