Middle East
Israel, UAE sign 'green corridor' agreement for vaccinated passengers - Israeli consulate in Dubai
1 minute read
DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed a "green corridor" agreement allowing passengers vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to travel freely between the two countries, the Israeli consulate in Dubai said on Twitter on Sunday.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.