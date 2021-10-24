Israel, UAE sign 'green corridor' agreement for vaccinated passengers - Israeli consulate in Dubai

A security man takes temperature of a woman amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Dubai International Airport, UAE April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed a "green corridor" agreement allowing passengers vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to travel freely between the two countries, the Israeli consulate in Dubai said on Twitter on Sunday.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Maher Chmaytelli

