Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty on Monday, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalised relations last year.

The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation.

