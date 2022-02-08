Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements - Twitter

Flags of United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter during Israel's National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/Files

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed cooperation agreements in the tourism and healthcare industries, diplomats and state media said on Twitter on Tuesday.

A healthcare partnership agreement provides for physicians from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to establish a centre for disaster medicine in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi government media office said.

Ministers from the two countries separately signed a memorandum of understanding to boost tourism activity, the Israeli consulate in Dubai said.

The two countries normalised relations in 2020 under U.S.-brokered pacts dubbed the "Abraham Accords."

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson

