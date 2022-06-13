Israel urges its citizens in Istanbul to leave, heightening travel warning

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem May 15, 2022. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JERUSALEM, June 13 (Reuters) - Israelis visiting Istanbul should leave "as soon as possible", Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday, stepping up a May 30 warning against travel to Turkey due to threats from Iran.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle

