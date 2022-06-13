1 minute read
Israel urges its citizens in Istanbul to leave, heightening travel warning
JERUSALEM, June 13 (Reuters) - Israelis visiting Istanbul should leave "as soon as possible", Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday, stepping up a May 30 warning against travel to Turkey due to threats from Iran.
Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle
