Israel and U.S. to work together to prevent nuclear Iran, says Israeli FM
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel's foreign minister said on Sunday.
"We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship," Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.