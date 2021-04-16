Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastIsrael will do 'whatever it takes' to stop Iran on nuclear front -foreign minister

Reuters
1 minute read

Israel will do "whatever it takes" to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday.

Speaking after a summit with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts and a senior representative from the UAE in Paphos, Cyprus, Ashkenazi said discussions centred around possibilities for building on prosperity and stability in the region.

"We also took time to discuss challenges that Iran and Hezbollah and other extremists pose to the stability of the Middle East and to the regional peace," he said. "We will do whatever it takes to prevent this extremist ... success and definitely, to prevent this regime from having nuclear weapons."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · April 16, 2021 · 5:13 PM UTCLet's shake narrative of bickering Middle East, say former foes

Israel, the UAE, Greece and Cyprus said they would seek to deepen their cooperation in fields ranging from energy to fighting COVID, saying budding ties could change the face of a region more synonymous with conflict.

Middle EastBiden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks
Middle EastRamadan prayers held at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, with Israeli restrictions
Middle EastBitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
Middle EastBiden: Iran's plan to enrich uranium to 60% not helpful