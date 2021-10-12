Skip to main content

Middle East

Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $136 mln, valued at $1 bln

1 minute read

JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hailo, an artificial intelligence-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, said on Tuesday it raised $136 million in a private funding round led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon.

A source closed to the company said the financing was done at a valuation of $1 billion, making Hailo a unicorn.

Existing investors including Israeli entrepreneur and Hailo Chairman Zohar Zisapel, Swiss-based ABB Technology Ventures (ATV), London’s Latitude Ventures, Israel’s OurCrowd, and new investors, including Carasso Motors, Comasco, Shlomo Group, Talcar Corporation Ltd., and Automotive Equipment (AEV) also participated in the round, Hailo said.

Hailo’s total funding has reached $224 million.

The funds, it said, will be used to address growing interest in its AI Processor for Edge Devices, allowing the company to further develop its next-generation products and expand into both new and existing global markets.

Hailo said Mooly Eden, a former senior vice president at Intel Corp, will join its board of directors while Eyal Waldman, co-Founder and former CEO of Mellanox Technologies, will join its advisory board.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:55 AM UTC

Beirut blast probe suspended as judge issues arrest warrant

A probe into the catastrophic Beirut port explosion was frozen on Tuesday for the second time in less than three weeks after two politicians wanted for questioning filed a new complaint against the lead investigator Judge Tarek Bitar.

Middle East
Cleric Sadr wins Iraq vote, former PM Maliki close behind -officials
Middle East
Ancient factory exposes secrets of winemaking in the Holy Land
Middle East
Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza
Middle East
Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $136 mln, valued at $1 bln

Hailo, an artificial intelligence-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, said on Tuesday it raised $136 million in a private funding round led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon.