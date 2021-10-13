Middle East
Israeli air attack targets Palmyra area in Syria -Al-Ikhbariya TV
CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - An Israeli air attack targeted the area of Palmyra in Syria on Wednesday, the Syrian state-owned Al-Ikhbariya TV said.
Syrian air defenses confronted "hostile targets" south Of Palmyra in Homs province, the state-news agency reported.
No further details were mentioned.
Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Enas Alashray, editing by Chris Reese
