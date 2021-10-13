Israeli air attack targets Palmyra area in Syria -Al-Ikhbariya TV

A road sign that shows the direction to the Syrian city of Palmyra is pictured on the edge of the city, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 2, 2017, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - An Israeli air attack targeted the area of Palmyra in Syria on Wednesday, the Syrian state-owned Al-Ikhbariya TV said.

Syrian air defenses confronted "hostile targets" south Of Palmyra in Homs province, the state-news agency reported.

No further details were mentioned.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Enas Alashray, editing by Chris Reese

