Israeli airlines continue Dubai flights amid security talks

JERUSALEM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Israeli airlines continued flights to Dubai on Tuesday as a deadline for new security arrangements at the UAE hub city was deferred to allow further discussion, an Israeli official said.

Maintaining the flights from Tel Aviv by El Al , Israir and Arkia has been in question after Israel's Shin Bet security service voiced concerns - which it did not detail - about arrangements at Dubai International Airport. read more

An Israeli official had said current arrangements there would expire on Tuesday, making it the de facto deadline for resolving the Shin Bet concerns in talks with Dubai authorities.

But the sides "have agreed to extend the flights," the official, who required anonymity, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Dubai authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Shin Bet said only that its talks with Dubai counterparts were continuing. It previously suggested that the Israeli airlines might be rerouted to UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Direct flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates began after the two countries' formalised ties in 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have since visited the Gulf state.

Emirati state carrier flydubai also operates direct flights to Tel Aviv from Dubai.

Writing by Dan Williams, Steven Scheer and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Bernadette Baum

