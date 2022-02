Israeli attack near Syria's Quneitra - Syrian military statement

CAIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Israel carried out a missile attack in the vicinity of Quneitra province, in southwestern Syria near the border, causing some material damage, a Syrian military statement said on Wednesday.

No immediate confirmation was available from Israeli officials.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

