Israeli attacks vicinity of Syria's Damascus -Syrian state media

DAMASCUS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Israel has carried out an attack on the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus, Syrian state news media reported early on Saturday.

(This story refiles to correct dateline to Sept 17)

Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese

