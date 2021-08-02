Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Israeli-backed UAE scooter start-up expands to Turkey

3 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - FENIX, a United Arab Emirates-based e-scooter company backed by Israeli venture capital funding, has acquired Turkish scooter company PALM for $5 million, it said on Monday, as the start-up expands across the Middle East into its fifth country.

With almost 10,000 e-scooters in 13 cities, FENIX has the largest fleet in the Middle East and North Africa.

It was the first UAE start-up to get Israeli VC money after the two countries normalised relations last September, receiving $3.8 million from Israel-based venture capital firm Maniv Mobility in November as part of its $5 million seed funding.

Undisclosed additional funds have been raised since and FENIX aims for series A fundraising later this year, FENIX Co-Founder and CEO Jaideep Dhanoa told Reuters.

Moving into Turkey, which has milder summers, will help to offset the impact on scooter hires of the Gulf's scorching mid-year temperatures, Dhanoa said.

FENIX also operates in Bahrain, which similarly normalised with Israel in September, and in Qatar and Saudi Arabia - which do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Pre-pandemic in 2019, McKinsey predicted the expanding global e-scooter market would be worth $300-$500 billion by 2030.

At the height of lockdowns, when everyone moved less, development slowed, but McKinsey now expects it to exceed previous expectations as concerns about infection make many view e-scooters as a relatively safe option.

Critics have objected to vehicles cluttering pavements and raised concerns about the risk of accidents, prompting governments to work on legislation.

Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, in March 2019 banned companies renting out e-scooters while it develops regulations, and Turkey in April enacted e-scooter regulation, which encouraged the PALM acquisition, Dhanoa said.

FENIX in different countries offers shared e-scooters, the region's first private e-scooter subscriptions and has launched a 10-minute grocery delivery service in Abu Dhabi to utilise the down time on its fleet and enhance profitability.

Dhanoa said the company also hopes to introduce other vehicle types this year.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 7:36 AM UTCTunisia's powerful parliament speaker Ghannouchi leaves hospital

Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party that has had an influential national role for a decade, left the hospital hours after he

Middle EastIsrael's 2021/22 budget set for parliament battle after cabinet approval
Middle EastArchery-Success is in a smile for Turkey's golden Gazoz
Middle EastTurkish factory activity growth at 6-month high in July-PMI
Middle EastLondon summons Iranian ambassador after Oman tanker attack

Britain summoned Iran's ambassador on Monday after London and the United States both blamed an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker in Oman last week on Tehran.