Israeli bank Mizrahi Q2 profit soars, to pay special dividend

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot (MZTF.TA), Israel's third-largest bank, reported a higher-than-expected 174% jump in second-quarter profit due to a reversal of provisions made in 2020 to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it would distribute a special dividend.

Mizrahi, the country's biggest mortgage lender, said on Monday its profit rose to 988 million shekels ($307 million) in the April-June quarter from 360 million shekels a year earlier, beating a forecast of 733 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its results were helped by the acquisition of smaller rival Union Bank and a recovery in economic growth that began in the first quarter when Israel emerged from a third lockdown that pushed inflation higher and allowed the bank to unwind some of its large provisions it made in 2020 at the outset of the crisis to protect against loan defaults.

"The economic recovery in 2021 year to date – following success of the vaccination campaign – was also reflected in the bank's results, by ... the decrease in expenses with respect

to credit losses - in line with the great majority of loans subject to payment deferral," CEO Moshe Lari said.

Profit was boosted by reporting income from its credit loss provision of 240 million shekels, versus second-quarter 2020 credit loss expenses of 270 million shekels. Following a higher consumer price index, net interest income rose 50.1% to 2.1 billion shekels.

Loans to the public grew nearly 19% over the same period in 2020.

Mizrahi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 10.53% in the quarter from 9.96% a year earlier.

As a result of its improved balance sheet, Mizrahi said it would pay an extraordinary dividend of 483 million shekels, or 30% of 2020 net profit.

"Resumption of dividend distribution is good news for shareholders, and the bank intends to resume its dividends policy, in line with statutory provisions and with guidance from the Supervisor of Banks," Lari said.

Israel's banking regulator had banned regular dividends in March 2020 through this September, but allowed one-off payouts of up to 30% of net profit. It has not yet decided whether to extend its dividend controls.

Larger rivals Hapoalim (POLI.TA) and Leumi (LUMI.TA) also will pay one-time dividends. read more

($1 = 3.2172 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.