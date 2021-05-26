Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastIsraeli banks likely to resume dividends in 2021, regulator says

Reuters
1 minute read

Israeli banks will likely be able to resume dividend payouts later this year, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday, expressing cautious optimism that the coronavirus pandemic may be largely over for banks.

Yair Avidan, the supervisor of banks at the Bank of Israel, said a decision on when banks can again distribute dividends suspended at the outset of the crisis last year has not yet been made. He told reporters that payouts would likely start at 15% to 20% of net profit, half the amount from before the pandemic.

At the same time, share buybacks are not likely to be approved until 2022, he said.

"We are quite optimistic but we are still conservative," Avidan said, referring to coronavirus infections which have plunged to just 432 active cases in all of Israel in the wake of a rapid vaccine rollout.

This month, most Israeli banks have reported big increases in first-quarter profit due to the unwinding of large loan default provisions made in 2020 to cope with the crisis.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 10:29 AM UTCAnalysis: As Gaza fighting ebbs, Israel’s communities eye each other warily

Two days after Hamas and Israel began launching rockets and air strikes, Israel's president called a TV station to plead with his fellow Jews and the country's Arab minority not to turn on each other over the conflict.

Middle EastSyria's Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack
Middle EastWIDER IMAGE Generation Crisis: young Syrians come of age in a decade of conflict
Middle EastUAE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for live events
Middle EastBlinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate