Israeli banks may resume regular dividends in 2022, regulator says

The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel's banking regulator said on Monday that Israeli banks could resume regular divided payouts starting in 2022, cancelling a temporary directive made at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the return to orderly economic activity, the need for providing easings to banking corporations in their banking activities declined," the Bank of Israel said.

Dividend payments and share buybacks were suspended in March 2020 to ensure banks had sufficient credit to lend to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. In return, banks received a 1% reduction in minimum capital ratios.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Stephen Coates

