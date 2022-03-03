Israeli carrier El Al Q4 loss narrows after borders open

An Israel El Al airlines plane is seen after landing at Nice international airport, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al reported a narrower loss in the fourth quarter, with revenue more than doubling after Israel started to open its borders to foreign tourists.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, saw sales plummet when the country shut its borders during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Thursday it lost a net $110 million in the October-December period, compared with a $140 million loss a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 137% to $265 million from $112 million a year ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.