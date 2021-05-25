Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Israeli defence firm Elbit Q1 profit, revenue rise

Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) reported higher quarterly profit, boosted by a 4% gain in revenue.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said on Tuesday it earned $1.72 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.63 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.12 billion from $1.07 billion.

Its backlog of orders rose to $11.8 billion at the end of the quarter from $10.8 billion a year earlier.

Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the first quarter, the same as the fourth quarter.

