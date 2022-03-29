1 minute read
Israeli defence minister meets with King Abdullah in Amman - tweet
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - The Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman after the Negev Summit, Israel's official Twitter account in Arabic said on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Jon Boyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.