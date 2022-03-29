Israeli defence minister meets with King Abdullah in Amman - tweet

King Abdullah II of Jordan and the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walk during the welcoming ceremony in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 28, 2022. Alaa Badarneh/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - The Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman after the Negev Summit, Israel's official Twitter account in Arabic said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Jon Boyle

