Middle East
Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president - tweet
1 minute read
CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said early on Wednesday on Twitter that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed with him "the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasized the importance of deepening security coordination."
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.