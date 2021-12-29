Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president - tweet

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following an enhanced honor cordon arrival ceremony at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said early on Wednesday on Twitter that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed with him "the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasized the importance of deepening security coordination."

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Himani Sarkar

