Skip to main content

Middle EastIsraeli energy pipeline hit in Gaza rocket attack, sources say

Reuters
1 minute read

A pipeline belonging to an Israeli state-owned energy company was hit in a rocket attack from Gaza late on Tuesday, an Israeli government official and an energy sector official told Reuters.

Video broadcast by Channel 12 showed flames rising from what appeared to be a large fuel vat near the Israeli Mediterranean city of Ashkelon, south of Tel Aviv.

Operations at a power plant in Ashkelon were not interrupted, Channel 13 TV said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:15 PM UTCDozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

Hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group that runs Gaza escalated on Tuesday as each side attacked the other with aerial bombardments that recalled their last major conflict in 2014.

Middle EastEast Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah becomes emblem of Palestinian struggle
Middle EastSome units in Kuwait's Mina Abdullah oil refinery stopped working, exports not affected

Kuwaiti state refiner KNPC said on Tuesday that some production units in the Mina Abdullah oil refinery have stopped working after steam production units stopped, but exports operations have not been affected, state news agency KUNA said, citing a KNPC statement.

Middle East‘Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?’ Musk asks Twitter users
Middle EastSirens sound in Tel Aviv amid Gaza rocket fire, witnesses say