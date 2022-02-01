Israeli FinMin asks regulator to examine consumer goods firms' market power

JERUSALEM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Israeli government on Tuesday ordered a review of competition in the consumer goods market, stepping up pressure against plans by suppliers of products from cereal to detergent to lift prices as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai on Monday sent letters to the heads of seven leading companies urging they cancel planned price increases that have stirred public anger.

So far, only two - food producer Strauss (STRS.TA) and Sano, a maker of cleaners and other home products - have said they won't raise prices, Lieberman's spokesperson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We will examine the other companies' activities with all means at our disposal," Lieberman said in a statement. "I have referred this to the Price Committee, which will quickly examine the companies' use of their market power to rake in excess profits."

The inter-ministerial committee regulates prices of goods such as milk, eggs and bread and has the authority to add price controls on other products.

Lieberman asked the panel to look at prices at the other five companies - Nestle (NESN.S) unit Osem, sales and distribution group Diplomat, confectionary specialist Leiman Schulssel, consumer goods distributor Schestowitz and food importer Ristretto.

Osem said it was studying the letter, while Leiman Schulssel and Schestowitz said they would respond directly. Ristretto was not immediately available for comment.

Food prices in Israel, excluding fresh produce, rose 3.5% last year, but in recent weeks a number of companies have said they would lift prices amid the increasing cost of raw materials and transport, with inflation rising abroad.

News websites have urged consumers to buy cheaper alternatives, although the food market is controlled by just a few large companies, while importers are mainly monopolies.

Lieberman has previously said he sought to end monopolies for importers.

Israel's Competition Authority on Monday said it was checking whether price hikes were within the provisions of food laws.

Like other firms, Osem has said it has been forced to raise food prices by an average of some 5%, while Lieberman has argued that a much stronger shekel against the dollar and euro means that import prices should fall, but that has not yet occurred.

Israel's inflation rate reached 2.8% in 2021, its highest in eight years but still below much of the West. The central bank has insisted there is no concern over inflation at this time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.