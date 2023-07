JERUSALEM, July 3 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday signaled Israel was not intending to expand an operation in the Palestinian city Jenin to the entire occupied West Bank.

"Our goal is to focus on Jenin, and our goal is to focus only on the terrorists and their cells," Cohen told reporters in Jerusalem.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Dan Williams















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.