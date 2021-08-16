Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clash -Palestinian official

2 minute read

People react at a morgue after Israeli forces killed four Palestinians during clashes, according to the health ministry, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on a raid in the occupied West Bank exchanged fire on Monday with Palestinian gunmen, Israeli police said, while a Palestinian local official said at least four Palestinians were killed.

The incident occurred in the city of Jenin, where, Israeli police said in a statement, special forces disguised as Palestinians came under heavy fire from "a large number" of attackers while on a mission to detain a militant.

"The undercover forces returned fire towards the terrorists and neutralised them," the police said.

On Voice of Palestine radio, Jenin's governor said at least four Palestinians were killed. Israeli police said there were no Israeli casualties.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 Middle East war, and Palestinians seek the territory as well as the Gaza Strip for a future state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinian Authority, set up under interim peace accords with Israel in the 1990s, exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, but Israeli forces are dominant in the area, where they often carry out raids to detain suspected militants.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Jeffrey Heller; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · August 15, 2021 · 1:20 PM UTC

Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, flydubai suspends services

Emirates airline said a flight to Kabul on Sunday was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services.

Middle East
Wildfire in Jerusalem hills sends smoke clouds over city
Middle East
Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62
Middle East
UAE says working to facilitate evacuation of foreign diplomats from Afghanistan
Middle East
Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit rises, ready to resume dividends