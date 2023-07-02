Israeli forces strike West Bank city, Palestinians say one killed
JERUSALEM, July 3 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed at least one person and wounded another in a nighttime operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.
The Israeli military said it was "striking terrorist infrastructure" in Jenin, and residents said a missile was fired from the air, destroying a house.
The army said it was conducting an "extensive counterterrorism effort" in the area of the city and its large refugee camp but gave no further details.
