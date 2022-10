Saudi's Ukraine support does not make up for OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says

October 26, 2022

Saudi Arabia's recent moves to provide aid to Ukraine and its vote at the United Nations condemning Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory are positive developments, but do not compensate for the "wrong" decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.