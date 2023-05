[1/2] A fire is seen following an explosion in Gaza May 9, 2023. Reuters/Mohammed Salem















JERUSALEM, May 9 (Reuters) - The Israeli military struck Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza early on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Medics reported casualties and a Reuters witness heard two explosions in the blockaded coastal enclave that is ruled by the Islamist Hamas group, one in Gaza City and another in Rafah.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Tom Hogue











