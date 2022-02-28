Israeli man killed in Ukraine, Israel's foreign ministry says

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - An Israeli man was killed in Ukraine on Monday as he was driving in a convoy heading toward the border with Moldova, Israel's foreign ministry said, without identifying who shot the man.

Israel has stationed representatives at border crossings with Poland, Hungary and Romania to help evacuate citizens and Jews. About 4,000 Israeli citizens have left Ukraine but thousands more remain, according to a statement from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. About 180,000 Jews are also eligible to immigrate to Israel based on the Law of Return, he added.

The ministry said it was planning to send three planes carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, including medical equipment, tents and coats.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Mark Porter

