Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says

Israel security forces stand guard at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaacov which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Saturday it was boosting forces in the occupied West Bank, a day after a Palestinian gunman shot seven people dead near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

"Following an IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria (West Bank) Division with an additional battalion," the military said.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next