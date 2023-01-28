Israeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says















JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Saturday it was boosting forces in the occupied West Bank, a day after a Palestinian gunman shot seven people dead near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

"Following an IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria (West Bank) Division with an additional battalion," the military said.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell











