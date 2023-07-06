Israeli military says attacking rocket-launch site in Lebanon

JERUSALEM, July 6 (Reuters) - Israeli forces struck an area of Lebanon from which a cross-border rocket launch was carried out on Thursday, the military said.

The statement said a rocket fired earlier from within Lebanon had exploded within Israeli territory. A previous, statement by the military had said there were no preliminary findings of any unusual events on Israel's side of the border.

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie















