Israeli military says it fired drone at militants in vehicle in West Bank

JERUSALEM, June 21 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said it used a drone to strike a militant squad driving in a vehicle on Wednesday, thwarting an attack.

The drone strike in the occupied West Bank was a day after four Israelis were killed in a deadly shooting in what was apparent retaliation for a military raid on Monday when Israeli security forces killed seven Palestinians.

"IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle, after the cell carried out a shooting adjacent to the town of Jalamah," a statement from the Israeli military said. "Following the identification of the terrorist cell, an IDF UAV fired toward the cell and thwarted them."

Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Grant McCool















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.