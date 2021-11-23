Israeli minister says Iran could have nuclear arms within 5 years

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman arrives to attend a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem November 7, 2021. Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Tuesday that Iran could have nuclear weaponry within five years, adding that such progress would be unaffected by its current talks with world powers on a new deal to cap its nuclear technologies.

Lieberman, who is part of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's security cabinet, was speaking at a conference about funding for Israeli military planning on Iran.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Writing by Dan Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.