Israeli parliament passes 2023-2024 national budget

[1/2] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun















JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Israel's parliament passed the 2023-2024 national budget on Wednesday, gaining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a political reprieve following months of unprecedented protests against his religious-nationalist coalition's judicial overhaul plans.

The spending package of 484 billion shekels ($131 billion) for this year and 514 billion ($139 billion) for next year was ratified in a final vote of 64-to-56 in the Knesset, a parliament statement said.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.