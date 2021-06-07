Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Israeli parliament to vote on approving new government by June 14

1 minute read
1/3

Yesh Atid party leader, Yair Lapid, speaks to the media in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

A vote in Israel's legislature on approving a new government poised to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be held within a week, parliament's speaker said on Monday, without setting a specific date.

Naftali Bennett, the nationalist politician who would replace Israel's longest-serving leader, called on Netanyahu on Sunday to "let go" and drop any efforts to encourage defections from the new coalition that could scupper its inauguration.

Bennett urged Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu loyalist, not to delay and to hold the confidence vote this Wednesday, so that the government of left-wing, rightist, centrist and Arab parties could be sworn in.

In a formal announcement to parliament, Levin noted that opposition leader Yair Lapid had informed him and Israel's president that a coalition had been agreed, and said that under a time frame set by law, a vote to approve it would be held by June 14.

"An announcement regarding a date for the session to establish (Israel's) 36th government will be conveyed down the line to members of parliament," Levin said, leaving open the possibility that Netanyahu could have up to a week to try to twist arms.

If the Lapid-Bennett government fails to win a majority in parliament, Israel will likely head to its fifth election in less than two years, after an inconclusive ballot on March 23 capped by their coalition agreement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:57 PM UTCMIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets rise in early trade; Qatar flat

Most stock markets in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Monday, with property and financial shares leading gains, although Qatar traded flat.

Middle EastSaudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk
Middle EastIsraeli police detain Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem
Middle EastNetanyahu alleges Israeli election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Middle EastEgypt nears issuing sukuk bonds as bill moves through parliament

Egypt will start issuing sukuk, or sharia-compliant Islamic bonds, as soon as a law making its way through the country's parliament goes into effect, the finance ministry said in a statement.