Israeli PM: Israel-Lebanon maritime deal to be signed Thursday















JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A U.S.-brokered maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon will be signed on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday.

The deal marks a significant compromise between neighbours with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of tensions.

The U.S. mediator has said he hoped the deal would be signed on Thursday.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by James Mackenzie











