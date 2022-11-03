Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win -spokesperson
JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated former premier Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win, a Lapid spokesperson said.
Lapid called Netanyahu, wished him luck as his successor, and said he would ensure there would be an orderly transfer of power, the spokesperson said.
Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by James Mackenzie
