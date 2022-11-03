Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win -spokesperson

[1/2] Israeli Prime Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid addresses his supporters from the stage at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen















JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated former premier Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win, a Lapid spokesperson said.

Lapid called Netanyahu, wished him luck as his successor, and said he would ensure there would be an orderly transfer of power, the spokesperson said.

