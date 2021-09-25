Skip to main content

Middle East

Israeli PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New York

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a memorial ceremony of the 48th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, September 19, 2021. Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet ministers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first meetings with Gulf leaders since taking office in June.

The meetings with Bahrain's foreign minister and a UAE minister were announced by Bennett in a statement on Saturday, and will take place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Bahrain and the UAE normalised relations with Israel last year. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who visited Dubai in June, is expected to travel to Bahrain soon.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Editing by Timothy Heritage

