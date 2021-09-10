Skip to main content

Middle East

Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say

1 minute read

Israeli soldiers guard along a fence leading to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as part of search efforts to capture six Palestinian men who had escaped from Gilboa prison earlier this week, by the village of Muqeibila in northern Israel September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

NAZARETH, Israel, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Two Palestinian militants who were among six who broke out of a maximum security Israeli jail this week were caught on Friday on a biblical hilltop near Israel's northern city of Nazareth, police said.

The other four escapees were still at large amid a massive manhunt by Israeli forces across northern Israel, where the Arab city of Nazareth sits, and the occupied West Bank.

The six escapees - five of whom are members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and one with the mainstream Fatah party - broke free early on Monday by tunnelling through a hole adjacent to their cell's toilet.

The two men captured were Islamic Jihad members, Israeli media reported. Police did not provide their identities. Video on social media showed Israeli officers putting two men into the back of separate police vehicles.

Police said the men were captured on Mount Precipice on Friday night.

The six inmates have either been convicted or are suspected of planning or carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis.

Israel has vowed to capture all of the men. Palestinians have protested in support of them across the West Bank in East Jerusalem, seeing them as heroes in their national struggle.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 5:48 PM UTC

Lebanon agrees new government to tackle economic collapse

Lebanese leaders agreed a new government led by Sunni Muslim tycoon Najib Mikati on Friday after a year of feuding over cabinet seats that has exacerbated a devastating economic collapse, opening the way to a resumption of talks with the IMF.

Middle East
Turkey jobless rate climbs to 12% in July as supports end
Middle East
Oil rallies to $73 on tight U.S. supplies, Biden-Xi call
Middle East
Iranian, Qatari ministers meet amid Iran-U.S. tensions
Middle East
Dollar gains with yields as Fed policy in focus

The dollar rose on Friday in line with higher U.S. Treasury yields as investors focused on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin reducing its asset purchases.