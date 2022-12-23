Israeli police say Arab citizen ambushes officers, shot dead















JERUSALEM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A member of Israel's Arab minority lured police into an ambush and was shot dead by police officers on Friday, the force said, describing the incident as terrorism.

Police said the suspect phoned in a false report of a violent incident in the Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qassem - about 19 km (12 miles) northeast of Tel Aviv - to draw first responders and then opened fire when they arrived.

CCTV footage released by Israeli police showed officers approaching the door of a home and an individual stepping out and opening fire. The suspect then entered his car and attempted to ram into the officers, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what the terror allegations against the suspect were based upon.

Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Tom Hogue











