Israeli president Herzog meets with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of U.S. President Biden's visit

Israeli President Isaac Herzog smiles ahead of his speech at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

JERUSALEM, June 29 (Reuters) - Israel's President Isaac Herzog met with Jordan's King Abdullah this week, a spokesperson for the president said on Wednesday.

"During the warm meeting, held at King Abdullah's invitation, the President and the King discussed deep strategic issues, at both bilateral and regional levels," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Israeli president's powers are largely symbolic. The meeting took place ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the region and at a time of increasing talk of security cooperation between Israel and Arab countries. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.