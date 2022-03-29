1 minute read
Israeli president to hold talks with King Abdullah in Jordan tomorrow -official sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
AMMAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will hold talks with King Abdullah in Jordan on Wednesday, official sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.