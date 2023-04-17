Israeli president urges divided nation to unite on Holocaust memorial day















JERUSALEM, April 17 (Reuters) - Israeli President Issac Herzog called for national unity at the opening ceremony for Israel's annual Holocaust memorial day on Monday as the nation remained deeply divided over plans by the far-right government to implement a judicial overhaul.

"I appeal to you, citizens of Israel, with a simple prayer: let us leave these sacred days, which begin tonight and end on Independence Day, above all dispute; let us all come together, as always, in partnership, in grief, in remembrance."

The president's office has been engaged in talks between Israeli opposition members to broker a compromise with the governing coalition over planned judicial changes which would see Israel's highest court stripped of much of its power.

While proponents of the plan say it would restore balance between Israeli authorities, critics say it removes checks and balances on government actions.

