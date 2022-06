Israeli Prime Minister Bennett says he will not run in upcoming election

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem June 26, 2022 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

JERUSALEM, June 29 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told members of his Yamina party that he will not be running in the upcoming election, a statement from his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The statement, which came ahead of a Knesset vote to dissolve parliament and prepare for new elections, said Bennett would retain his position as alternate prime minister after his coalition partner Yair Lapid takes over as head of government.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Writing by Henriette Chacar; Editing by James Mackenzie

