JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bazan (ORL.TA), Israel's largest refinery and petrochemicals group, said on Wednesday that its chief executive, Malachi Alper, would be stepping down for personal reasons.

The company named Asaf Almagor, who heads Bazan's Carmel Olefins unit, as Alper's replacement.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.