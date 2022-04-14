Israeli retailer Shufersal ends talks to buy electrics importer Mini Line

A man pushes a shopping cart outside Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mishor Adumim near Jerusalem May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM, April 14 (Reuters) - Israeli retailer Shufersal (SAE.TA) said on Thursday that talks to buy 60% stake in Mini Line, an importer of consumer electrical goods, have been halted without a deal.

Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, did not provide further details in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Shufersal launched talks in February to buy a 560 million shekel ($175 million) stake in Mini Line, valuing the company at 936 million shekels.

On Wednesday, Shufersal's board rejected an offer to merge with Delek Israel -- an operator of gas stations and convenience stores -- saying the proposal did not comply with the strategy of Shufersal and its shareholders. read more

($1 = 3.2065 shekels)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.