Israeli retailer Shufersal ends talks to buy electrics importer Mini Line
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, April 14 (Reuters) - Israeli retailer Shufersal (SAE.TA) said on Thursday that talks to buy 60% stake in Mini Line, an importer of consumer electrical goods, have been halted without a deal.
Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, did not provide further details in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.
Shufersal launched talks in February to buy a 560 million shekel ($175 million) stake in Mini Line, valuing the company at 936 million shekels.
On Wednesday, Shufersal's board rejected an offer to merge with Delek Israel -- an operator of gas stations and convenience stores -- saying the proposal did not comply with the strategy of Shufersal and its shareholders. read more
($1 = 3.2065 shekels)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.