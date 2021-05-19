Shufersal (SAE.TA), Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported a 27% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher online sales with many shoppers staying home during a third coronavirus lockdown.

Shufersal said on Wednesday it earned 114 million shekels ($35 million) in the first quarter, compared with 90 million a year earlier. Revenue in the January-March period rose 0.9% to 3.8 billion shekels. Same-store sales rose 0.5%.

Online sales grew to 21.9% of total sales from 17.5% a year earlier, while its own private brand -- which is now Israel's fourth-largest food brand -- reached 27.4% of its sales, with a target of 30%.

Shufersal in late 2018 bought New-Pharm Drugstores, which operates dozens of branches in Israel, for 130 million shekels. Sales at its Be drugstore unit rose 7.5% to 216 million shekels due to the opening of new branches and higher online sales. Be accounts for 6% of Shufersal's total sales.

Earlier this year, Shufersal and Israel Discount Bank (DSCT.TA) said they would join forces to offer digital financial services.

Last July, Discount Investment Corp (DISI.TA) sold its controlling stake in Shufersal for 1.46 billion shekels to institutional investors, leaving the company without a controlling shareholder.

($1 = 3.2565 shekels)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.