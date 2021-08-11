Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Israeli retailer Shufersal Q2 profit up, but sales hit by pandemic

JERUSALEM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shufersal (SAE.TA), Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported a 21% rise in quarterly profit, though sales slipped due to influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of Jewish holidays.

Shufersal said on Wednesday it earned 97 million shekels ($30 million) in the second quarter, compared with 80 million a year earlier. Revenue in the April-June period fell 2.8% to 3.6 billion shekels. Same-store sales dropped 5.4%.

Online sales slipped to 19.1% of total sales from 19.9% a year earlier due to a shortage of manpower following the corona crisis. Its own private brand reached 26.1% of food retail sales.

Shufersal in late 2018 bought New-Pharm Drugstores, which operates dozens of branches in Israel, for 130 million shekels. Sales at its Be drugstore unit rose 16% to 223 million shekels.

($1 = 3.2206 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

