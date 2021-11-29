Israeli retailer Shufersal Q3 sales, profit down

JERUSALEM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shufersal (SAE.TA), Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported on Monday a 3.6% drop in quarterly profit, citing a waning influence of the coronavirus crisis that had spurred customers to stock up food last year.

Shufersal said it earned 82 million shekels ($26 million) in the third quarter compared with 97 million a year earlier, blaming the drop on a cancelled provision from 2020 and an increase in financing expenses. Revenue in the period fell 3.6% to 3.8 billion shekels. Same-store sales dropped 6.2%.

Online sales slipped to 18.7% of total sales from 20.8% a year earlier due to a shortage of manpower following the corona crisis. Its own private brand reached 26% of food retail sales.

Shufersal in late 2018 bought New-Pharm Drugstores, which runs dozens of branches, for 130 million shekels. Sales at its Be drugstore unit rose 25.5% to 270 million shekels.

($1 = 3.1608 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

