Israeli settlements amount to war crime - U.N. rights expert

Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestinian territories, attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, July 9 (Reuters) - Israeli settlements in the West Bank amount to a war crime, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to make clear to Israel that its "illegal occupation" cannot be cost-free.

Michael Lynk, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, was addressing a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, boycotted by Israel which does not recognise his mandate or cooperate with him.

"I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime," Lynk said. "I submit to you that this finding compels the international community...to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation, and its defiance of international law and international opinion, can and will no longer be cost-free."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Mark Heinrich

