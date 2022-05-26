Israeli soldier behind killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Palestinian attorney general says

Artist Jaber Abbas, 35 years old, applies final touches to a mural that he painted to pay tribute to Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, in Nazareth, Israel May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM, May 26 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority's attorney general said on Thursday that its investigation proves an Israeli soldier shot Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in a targeted killing in Jenin on May 11.

The bullet that killed Abu Akleh is a 5.56 mm round with a steel component used by NATO forces, he said, adding that the Palestinian Authority will not hand the bullet over to Israel.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

