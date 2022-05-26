Israeli soldier behind killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Palestinian attorney general says
JERUSALEM, May 26 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority's attorney general said on Thursday that its investigation proves an Israeli soldier shot Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in a targeted killing in Jenin on May 11.
The bullet that killed Abu Akleh is a 5.56 mm round with a steel component used by NATO forces, he said, adding that the Palestinian Authority will not hand the bullet over to Israel.
